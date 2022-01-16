PCB recalls Pakistani players from Big Bash League

Fakhar Zaman - Photo: Twitter

Pakistani left-handed batter Fakhar Zaman will no longer be available for the Big Bash League (BBL) franchise Brisbane Heat for the remainder of the ongoing season.

"Unfortunately, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) confirmed it had rescinded its permission for Fakhar to play our remaining games, along with all Pakistan players currently involved in the BBL, and summonsed him to return immediately to prepare for the Pakistan Super League (PSL)," Brisbane Heat tweeted.



"We are disappointed that he won’t be able to play for us and he is disappointed he won’t have the opportunity to get some more games in for us. He asked us to thank the fans for their support and wish the team all the best for the remaining three game.



We thank him for making the commitment to come to Australia at short notice, and wish him all the best with his cricket going forward. Have a flight this afternoon mate," it added.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has asked its players to return to prepare for the PSL, scheduled to start on 27 January.















