PSL 7: Ex-Kings captain Imad Wasim has no regrets over losing captaincy to Babar Azam

Babar Azam (L) and Imad Wasim (R) - File Photo

Former Karachi Kings captain Imad Wasim said that he feels "no regret" over losing Kings' captaincy to Pakistan national team skipper Babar Azam.

"Babar Azam is the captain of Karachi Kings in my place. I have no regrets about being removed from the leadership. Babar Azam is brilliantly leading Pakistan as he has groomed himself really well," Imad said, according to Cricket Pakistan.

Babar was appointed the Karachi Kings' new captain for the seventh edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) following the conclusion of the T20 World Cup 2021.

Karachi Kings will kick off their PSL campaign by taking on defending champions Multan Sultans in the first match of the tournament on January 27 at the National Stadium Karachi.

