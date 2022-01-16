Cricket legends pay tribute to Virat Kohli after he steps down as India Test captain

Virat Kohli on Saturday stepped down as India's Test captain after seven years following a series loss against South Africa.



Kohli gave up Test captaincy as India's most successful Test captain — winning 40 matches out of the 68.

After Kohli's announcement, former cricketers and the whole cricket fraternity paid tribute to the 33-year-old.

West Indies' legendary cricketer Sir Vivian Richard congratulated Kohli on the "stunning run" and said that he is one of the best leaders in the cricket world.

Former India coach Ravi Shastri congratulated India's most aggressive and successful captain, but he also expressed sadness as Kohli quits Test captaincy.

Indian legendary batter Sachin Tendulkar congratulated Kohli for his successful tenure and wished him luck for the future.

Ex-England captain Michael Vaughan said that Kohli has done a "fantastic" job for India, and people should thank him for what he has done for Test cricket.

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly praised Kohli's services to the Indian cricket team and expects he will take the team to newer heights in the future.

Former Pakistan pacer Azhar Mahmood congratulated Kohli for his remarkable journey as a "brilliant inspiring player" takes a bow.

Ex-Indian pacer Irfan Pathan lauded Kohli's captaincy and his impact on the Indian cricket team.

Former Indian left-handed batter Yuvraj Singh heaped praises on Kohli and termed him as "true champion".

Indian legendary opening batter Virender Sehwag congratulated Virat on his "outstanding" career.



