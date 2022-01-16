PSL 2022: Islamabad United pacer Hasan Ali eager to do well in PSL 7

Photo provided by the reporter.

Karachi: Islamabad United's fast bowler Hasan Ali has set his eyes on becoming the top bowler of the upcoming Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2022.

The 27-year-old fast bowler from Gujranwala told Geo News in an exclusive interview that he’s fully fit and prepared will for the upcoming edition of the blockbuster league.

''Preparations are in full swing and I am really excited to for the tournament. I will try my best not to let down Islamabad United fans," he said.

"We gave record performance in league stage last year but couldn't do well in playoffs. We have analysed what we did wrong then and will do our best not to repeat those mistakes this time and give it all to win the trophy," Ali aimed.

Replying to a question, Ali said that he has set his eyes on becoming the top bowler of the tournament.

"Whenever I'm playing cricket, my target is to give my best for the team I am representing. Same is my goal in this PSL and I want to become the top wicket-taker of the tournament," said Ali, who was the best bowler in the 2019 edition of the PSL as well.

The 27-year-old was recently declared PCB’s Test cricketer of the year. He said that it was an honour for him to receive that award and will continue to do well for Pakistan in all formats.

"Test cricket is the top form of the game and to be the best in your country in top form is really a great feeling. PCB’s award for test cricketer of the year was a big honour for me," Hasan said.

"My performance in the calendar year 2021 was good and I am hopeful of continuing the same momentum with both red and white balls in 2022 and years to come," he aimed.