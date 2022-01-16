PUBG Battlegrounds moves towards free-to-play model

Photo Source: Twitter

One of the highly-played online video games, the PUBG Battlegrounds moved towards a free-to-play model on January 12, which is available to all the players across all platforms.

The much-awaited development was announced on the official website of the PUBG Battlegrounds.

The statement read: "Hello Survivors. The day we've all been waiting for is finally here: we are now free-to-play. We're excited to welcome our new players, greet our returning players, and continue to provide the best service to our current players."

The online game portal further added: "But before you dive right in, take a moment to remind yourself of important free-to-play details shown below that will be helpful for your best battle royale experience."

The PUBG Battlegrounds also shared further updates on their official website.

Free-to-play updates

BATTLEGROUNDS Plus



"New players will start out with a free Basic account which will have access to most in-game content. However, you can upgrade to BATTLEGROUNDS Plus anytime to unlock features only for BATTLEGROUNDS Plus," they informed.

Perks for Current Players

They also added: "Returning and current players who already purchased the game before the free-to-play transition will not only have their accounts automatically upgraded to BATTLEGROUNDS Plus, but they will also receive a bundle of rewards, the PUBG – SPECIAL COMMEMORATIVE PACK."



