Kevin de Bruyne's brilliant strike give Man City 1-0 win over Chelsea

Photo Source: Twitter

Kevin de Bruyne emerged as the hero as his strike in the 70th minute led Manchester City to go 13 points clear at the top of the Premier League points table with the 1-0 win over rivals Chelsea, in a crucial home game at the iconic Etihad Stadium.

The fans witnessed a real joy with the two best English teams battling it out in an evenly-matched contest, as both sides missed chances of taking the lead and breaking the deadlock.

With 20 minutes left, de Bruyne rose to the occasion and send the ball into the net with a superb curling drive past goal-keeper Kepa Arrizabalaga as the whole Etihad Stadium erupted in sheer joy.

Chelsea did well to stop City from scoring despite the home team dominating in terms of ball possession, shots, shots on target, and corners when Kevin broke the deadlock.

Meanwhile, with this crucial win, City now stands at the top with 56 points in 22 games, Chelsea is second with 43 points in 22 matches, and Liverpool is on the third spot with 42 points in 20 games.