Fans laud Virat Kohli for successful stint as India's Test captain

Photo Source: Twitter

The cricket fraternity continues to laud Virat Kohli whose reigns as India's most successful Test captain has ended, with the star batter announcing a sudden and shocking decision to step down as red-ball skipper, just a day after losing the Test series in South African by 2-1.

Kohli became India's permanent Test skipper after MS Dhoni announced his retirement from red-ball cricket in 2014 in the middle of the Test series in Australia.



In terms of achieving success, Kohli led India to several memorable Test victories both home and abroad.

Overall, he led his county in 68 matches out of which he won 40 and lost 17.

He also led his country to their first-ever Test series triumph in Australia when India defeated Aussies by 2-1 in the 4-match series in 2018-19, while Kohli also managed to take his team to the final of the World Test Championship, but they could not get to the finishing line by losing out to New Zealand.

After this decision, Kohli doesn't hold a captaincy role in any of the three formats, as he stepped down from the T20I leadership after the T20 World Cup 2021, and was later scrapped as the ODI skipper by BCCI.



Meanwhile, Kohli became the top trending item as Twitterati continue to pour praise on him as he finishes his stint as one of the finest Test captains.

