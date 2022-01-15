Virat Kohli steps down as India's Test skipper

Virat Kohli —AFP/File.

India's star batter Virat Kohli has announced his decision to step down as the skipper of the Test side just a day after losing the Test series in South Africa, as he brings curtains to a seven year stint.

Virat shared a long document on his official Twitter handle in which he informed about his decision to retire and also shared about his journey as India's Test skipper.

The statement read: "It's been '7' years of hard work, toil, and relentless perseverance every day to take the team in the right direction. I have done the job with absolute honesty and left nothing out there."

"Everything has to come to a halt at some stage and for me as Test Captain of India, it's now," he informed



He also thanked BCCI and his teammate. "I want to thank the BCCI for giving me the opportunity to lead my country for such a long period of time and more importantly to all the teammates who bought into the vision I had for the team from day one and never gave up in any situation," he informed.

Kohli concluded: "Lastly, a big thank you to MS Dhoni who believed in me as a captain and found me to be an able individual who could take Indian Cricket forward."



