Lahore Qalandars collaborates with PUBG Mobile as E-Sports partner

Screengrab of the partnership announcement ceremony. Source: Lahore Qalandars/Twitter

PUGB Mobile continues to expand its scale in Pakistan's E-sports industry, and this time, they have gone a step further by collaborating with one of the most famous Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchises Lahore Qalandars.

After this collaboration, PUBG Mobile will be Qalandars' strategic partner. Qalandars also announced the new partnership in their Twitter handle.

"We are proud to announce PUBG Mobile officially becomes E-sports Partner of Lahore Qalandar. PUBG MOBILE, to bring new, exciting, and exclusive in-game features to Cricket fans," the tweet read.

During the partnership announcement ceremony, the CEO of Qalandars' Atif Rana said: "Our plan is to take E-sports in Pakistan to the next level, and we will also try to increase the overall engagements of the industry from 15 million to 50 million in the coming years."

It is pertinent to mention that the much-awaited seventh edition of the PSL will roll into action on January 27.