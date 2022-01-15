PSL 7: Nasser Hussain refutes talks regarding commentating in PSL 2022

Nasser Hussain - Photo: Twitter

Ex-England skipper and renowned commentator Nasser Hussain has refuted rumors regarding him commentating in the seventh edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Earlier, rumors surfaced that Nasser would be commentating in PSL 2022. However, according to Saj Sadiq, a sports journalist, Nasser has denied the talks.

Taking to Twitter, Saj shared quotes of Nasser.

"Rumors that I [Nasser Hussain] am commentating on PSL7 are not true as I will most likely be working on the Women's World Cup," Nasser said.

However, the former England cricketer hopes to be part of the PSL in the future.

"However, I hope to commentate on the Pakistan Super League at some point in the future," he added.



