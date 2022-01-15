Borussia Dortmund have started to put pressure on me: Erling Haaland

Photo: Twitter

Erling Haaland, one of the finest young talents in world football, is being pressured by his club Borussia Dortmund to decide on his future.

The Norwegian youngster has been exceptional since his arrival to Dortmund from Red Bull Salzburg.

The 21-year-old is a prolific goalscorer — who has scored 21 goals in 18 matches this season.

In an interview with Viaplay Football, Haaland revealed that Dortmund has started to put pressure on him regarding his future.

"Borussia Dortmund are now pushing me to decide things… but now, I just want to play football. That probably means that I will soon have to get things started [for the future].

"Borussia Dortmund have started to put a lot of pressure on me. They want me to decide now. And so yeah, things will happen now. Even if I only wanted to focus on football and play football," he said.

"I never spoke until now to respect the club. I didn't want to decide my future in January as we have a tough period with a lot of matches. I just want to play football, but this is what they ask," he added.



