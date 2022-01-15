A tough one to take: Virat Kohli after Test series defeat against South Africa

Virat Kohli - Photo: Twitter

India on Friday lost the third Test match of the series against South Africa after Keegan Petersen's heroics at the Newlands Cricket Ground.

The right-handed batter scored 72 and 82 runs in the first and second innings of the third Test, respectively — allowing him to win the player of the match and player of the series awards.

India's batting line-up collapsed in the second innings of the third Test as India couldn't stack up a big total for the Proteas to chase.

However, wicket-keeper batter Rishabh Pant was exceptional and scored a century to steer India to 198 in the second innings.

The series loss was a "tough one" to take for the Indian Test skipper Virat Kohli.

Taking to Twitter, Kohli thanked the fans for the support

"A tough one to take. Thank you to all the fans for your support," he tweeted.



