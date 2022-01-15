Ronaldo says Rangnick should be given time to implement ideas at Man United

—AFP/File

Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo says that newly-appointed interim manager Ralf Rangnick should be given time to execute his plans to change the team's fortune, as the Portuguese star also expect United to be ai to in top-three in the Premier League finish.

During an interview with Sky Sports, Ronaldo was asked whether United can close the gap with top-four rivals teams without the correct mindset, he replied: "Impossible. I think it's the main point. I don't accept that our mentality be less than being in the top three in the Premier League.

Ronaldo told Sky Sports: "We are capable of changing things now. I know the way but I'm not going to mention it here because I don't think it's ethical on my part to say that. I don't want to be here to be in sixth place, or seventh place, or fifth place. I'm here to try to win, to compete."

About Rangnick, Ronaldo said that he should be given time to implement ideas. "Since he arrived five weeks ago he changed many things. But he needs time to put his ideas across to the players. It takes time but I believe that he is going to do a good job. We know we aren't playing the best football but we have many games to improve."

"Since he arrived I think in some points we are better, but he needs time. It's not that easy to change the mentality of players and the way they play, the culture, the system like that. I believe that he is going to do a good job," Ronaldo elaborated.