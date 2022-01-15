Star Irish MMA fighter Conor McGregor's pub attacked in Dublin

Conor McGregor. Photo Source: Twitter

Irish Mixed Martial Artist (MMA) fighter Conor McGregor's picture-perfect pub 'The Black Forge Inn' in Dublin was attacked with petrol bombs, but no damage was done at the stunning property located in the Irish capital.

According to Dublin Live, two men on a scooter were spotted heading towards the pub before the alleged attempted bombing, which was closed at the time.

The Dublin Live report reads: "There were two people allegedly spotted on scooters who passed the establishment at the time and next thing they were being chased by two others who had come out of the property."

"McGregor had been holding a taste testing menu in the pub so the alleged attackers may have assumed he was inside," it further read.

It should be noted that the 33-year-old star was also not present at the time his pub was attacked back in 2019 when he purchased it.

