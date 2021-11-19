Our bond is beyond the game: Virat Kohli on AB De Villiers' retirement

Photo: Twitter

Ex-Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper, Virat Kohli on Friday said that the relationship between him and former RCB teammate AB de Villiers is "beyond the game" as the latter announced his retirement from all formats of the game.

Kohli took to Twitter to send a message to the "most inspiritional person" he has met.

The former Indian skipper said that De Villiers should be proud of what he has done over the years.

"You can be very proud of what you have done and what you have given RCB, my brother," said Kohli.

"Our bond is beyond the game and always will be," he added.

Earlier today, AB de Villiers had announced his retirement from all forms of the game, saying good bye to an "incredible" journey.



