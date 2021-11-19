Pak vs Ban: I was dropped, not rested, clarifies Mushfiqur Rahim

Photo: Reuters

Bangladeshi wicket-keeper batsman, Mushfiqur Rahim dismissed claims that he was rested in the T20 series against Pakistan and clarified that he was dropped by the selectors because of his poor performance in the T20 World Cup 2021.

Mushfiqur said that he didn't need rest but an opportunity to bounce back.

"To be honest I haven't reached the stage when I have to tell someone that I need rest. I am definitely available. Why won't I be? I obviously had a disappointing World Cup. I needed an opportunity to bounce back," Mushfiqur told Channel 24 on Wednesday.

"I was asked if I was available, to which I said, of course, I am available. But I was told that the selection committee, team management, head coach and team director took a collective decision to drop me," he added.

Earlier, the chief selector of the Bangladesh cricket team, Minhajul Abedin said that Mushfiqur Rahim was "rested" because they needed to keep him fresh for the two Tests against Pakistan.

"We have four back-to-back Test matches against Pakistan and New Zealand," Minhajul had said. "He is a key player. He is one of our best players. Tamim Iqbal is already injured. He is in doubt for the Test series. We want our best player to give his best during the Test series, so after consulting extensively with the team management, we have decided to rest him. It is only for the Pakistan series. He will be available later."

Skipper Mahmudullah was also asked about the issue in a pre-match press conference in Dhaka, where he said the team management should be asked about not selecting Mushfiqur as the skipper was not part of the decision.

"I think it's best to ask the team management," he said. "I wasn't part of the decision.

"I don't know what Mushfiq has said. I can only comment after I have seen what he has said.

"It is completely the team management's decision. I don't want to talk about it. All I can say is that we will miss Mushfiq," said the skipper.