'I ain't leaving': Chris Gayle plans to stick around

West Indies legendary batter, Chris Gayle has indicated that he is not retiring from cricket and might continue playing the sport.

The "Universe Boss" on Thursday took to Twitter to indicate that he is not going anywhere.

During the recently concluded T20 World Cup, Dwayne Bravo announced his retirement from International cricket following the West Indies' dismal performance in the T20 World Cup.

After Dwayne Bravo's retirement, there were rumors that Gayle might also hang his boots but he has hinted to continue playing cricket through a cryptic tweet.

The two-time T20 World Cup champions were not at their best during the T20 World Cup and exited early after losing four of their five matches of the Super 12s.












