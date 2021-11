Pakistan vs Bangladesh toss

Bangladesh won the toss and chose to bat in the first T20 against Pakistan at the Sher-e-Bangla Cricket Stadium on Friday.

Playing XI

Pakistan: Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Shoaib Malik, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jr

Bangladesh: Mohammad Naim, Saif Hassan, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mahmudullah (capt), Afif Hossain, Nurul Hasan (wk), Shoriful Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Aminul Islam, Mahedi Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman