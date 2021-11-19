AB de Villiers announces retirement from all forms of cricket

Photo: Twitter

Ex-skipper of South Africa, AB de Villiers, who had retired from international cricket in 2018 has announced his retirement from all forms of cricket on Friday.

De Villiers puts an end to his "incredible journey" as the "flame no longer burns so brightly".

De Villiers added that he is grateful for what cricket has given him over the years.

De Villiers vows to finally put his family first as they have made huge sacrifices for the prolonged career of the former South Africa skipper.

The retirement will end AB de Villiers 11 years of relationship with Indian Premier League franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore.

AB de Villers also played for the Pakistan Super League franchise Lahore Qalandars.



