Iranian goalkeeper Zohreh Koudaie opens up on being called a man

After the Jordan Football Association (JFA) claimed that the Iran Women's team played with a male footballer against them, Iranian goalkeeper Zohreh Koudaie has dismissed the claims.

As per Turkish newspaper Hurriyet, Zohreh has refused the claims and vowed to sue the Jordan Football Association.

"I am a woman. This is bullying from Jordan. I will sue the Jordan FA," Zohreh said.



Zohreh played a significant role in Iran's win over Jordan in the international women's contest.

Iran Women's team has qualified for the Women's Asia Cup for the first time ever after a 4-2 penalty shootout win over Jordan, in which Zohreh blocked two shots to help her team qualify.

The president of the Jordan Football Association , Prince Ali Bin Al-Hussein tweeted on Sunday.





