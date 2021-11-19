'Sexting' scandal: Tim Paine steps down as Australia Test captain

AFP/file

Australia's wicket-keeper batsman, Tim Paine has stepped down as skipper of the Kangaroos Test side after accepting sending "unethical" text messages to a female co-worker in 2017.

The decision was announced by Paine after being investigated by Cricket Australia and he admitted sending the private messages to the co-worker.

"Today, I'm announcing my decision to stand down as the captain of the Australian men's test team. It's an incredibly difficult decision, but the right one for me, my family, and cricket," an emotional Paine said as he read from a prepared statement.

"As a background on my decision, nearly four years ago, I was involved in a text exchange with a then-colleague. At the time, the exchange was the subject of a thorough CA Integrity Unit investigation, throughout which I fully participated in and openly participated in.

The 36 years old said that he had talked to his family about the incident and that he was grateful for their forgiveness and support.

"I deeply regretted this incident at the time, and still do today. We thought this incident was behind us and that I could focus entirely on the team, as I have done for the last three or four years.

"However, I recently became aware that this private text exchange was going to become public. On reflection, my actions in 2017 do not meet the standard of an Australian cricket captain, or the wider community. I'm deeply sorry for the hurt and pain that I have caused to my wife, my family, and to the other party. I'm sorry for any damage that this does to the reputation of our sport," he added.

Australia are scheduled to clash against England in the Ashes series starting from December 8.