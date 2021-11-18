Ex Yorkshire cricketer Jack Brooks apologises to Cheteshwar Pujara for 'Steve' dub

Indian batsman Cheteshwar Pujara --AFP

LONDON: Former Yorkshire cricketer who now plays for Somerset, Jack Brooks has apologized to Indian batsman Cheteshwar Pujara for dubbing him 'Steve' in the latest fallout from the Azeem Rafiq case that has sent shock waves through the English game.

Pakistan-born Rafiq told a UK parliamentary committee on Tuesday how racist language was "constantly" used during his two spells at Yorkshire, with his case leading to further revelations of racism at other English counties.

The 30-year-old, who said he had lost his career to racism, cited examples of discrimination involving several former England internationals, as well as how fast bowler Jack Brooks had named Pujara 'Steve' because he struggled to pronounce the India star's forename.

"With reference to my naming in Azeem Rafiq's statement to MPs this week, the use of the name 'Steve' related to some people having difficult names to pronounce," said Brooks in a statement issued Thursday.

"When this has occurred in the past in a dressing room environment, it has been commonplace to give nicknames, regardless of creed or race." he said.

The 37-year-old added: "I admit to having used it in this context and now accept that it was disrespectful and wrong to do so. I have reached out and apologized to Cheteshwar for any offence that I have caused him or his family.

"At the time I didn't recognize this as racist behavior, but I can now see that it was not acceptable." he said.

Brooks, who now plays for rival county Somerset, also apologized Thursday for using the word "negro" in a conversation on Twitter nine years ago with England bowler Tymal Mills and Stewart Laudat, with whom he played minor counties cricket for Oxfordshire.

The tweets were sent when Brooks was at Northamptonshire.

"I acknowledge that the language used in two tweets I made in 2012 was unacceptable and I deeply regret using it," said Brooks, who insisted he had never intended to cause "distress" to his two friends.

"It is my understanding that neither individual was offended at the time, but I accept that language is important and that a word I used may have caused offence to others," Brooks added.

'Good friend'

Mills said later Thursday he had accepted an apology from Brooks, whom he still considered to be a "good friend".

"Jack and I have spoken about it and I know how much he regrets having used the language he did," said Mills in a statement issued by Sussex, his county side.

"I believe it is right that both as a sport and as a society, we must go through a thorough process of reflection and introspection regarding the language we use towards each other and how we treat each other.

"Jack has apologized to me profusely and sincerely which I have accepted and I still consider him to be a good friend."

Former off-spinner Rafiq had said he expected the "floodgates" to open in a racism crisis that threatens to engulf English cricket.

The consequences for Yorkshire have been devastating, with sponsors making a mass exodus, resignations from top administrators and the county barred from hosting lucrative international matches.

But Rafiq has warned Yorkshire cannot move forward until head coach Andrew Gale and director of cricket Martyn Moxon have left the club.

Gale is currently suspended pending investigations over a historical tweet and Moxon, a former England batsman, is signed off with a stress-related illness.

Rafiq accused Gale of constant racial abuse and Moxon of systematic bullying, including an outburst on Rafiq's first day back following the stillbirth of his son.