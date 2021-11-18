Pak vs Ban: Babar Azam looks to carry T20 World Cup momentum in Bangladesh series

AFP/File

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam wants the Men in Green to keep up their stellar T20 World Cup momentum and play aggressive cricket in the series against Bangladesh.

The Pakistan cricket team will play the first of a three T20 series at the Shere Bangla Stadium tomorrow (Friday) in Dhaka.

Speaking on the upcoming series, the world's number one ranked T20 and ODI batter said Pakistan will not take Bangladesh lightly.

"Despite the absence of senior players in the team, the cricketers that are currently part of the squad have experience playing in the Bangladesh Premier League," said Azam.

"Hence, we will play with confidence throughout the series."

Babar said the Pakistan team will try to keep up its winning momentum. He said the semi-final loss to Australia in the T20 World Cup was painful.

"Everyone is disappointed over the semi-final loss," said the Pakistan captain. "Which is why I backed every single player."

Babar said Pakistan has six upcoming matches against Bangladesh and the West Indies, adding that the Men in Green will experiment with different combinations during the matches.

Speaking about the different conditions in Bangladesh, Babar said the team will adjust to the environment here and play accordingly.

"Here, you will have to stay longer at the wickets," he noted.

Furthermore, expressed happiness over the fact that fans will be able to watch the match live from the stands. He said people have been supporting the Pakistan cricket team and cheer for them wherever the team goes.

"We also get a lot of support here along with the Bangladesh cricket team," he said.

When asked about the squad for the T20 World Cup that will take next year, Babar said it would be too soon to comment on it.

"When we return home to Pakistan, I will talk with selectors and others to discuss this," he said. "We will come up with a plan then. Right now we are focusing on a series-to-series basis."

He appreciated the national team, saying that every player knew his role and was playing accordingly.