Roberto Martinez expresses sympathy towards Eden Hazard

AFP/file

Coach of Belgium football team, Roberto Martinez has shown his sympathy for winger, Eden Hazard, who has been out of form due to several injuries.

The Real Madrid winger has played very few games for Belgium and Real Madrid due to injuries.

"He's in a sad moment, in football terms," Martinez told Cadena Cope's 'El Partidazo'.

"He is someone that has been a part of winning teams, but he just can't get any rhythm at the moment [because of the injuries].

"Everyone talks about him, but no one really knows the truth."

Belgium could not win the UEFA Nations League after facing defeat against France in the semi-final.

"We needed that game [against France] to prepare ourselves for the World Cup," Martinez said.

"We've grown as a team."