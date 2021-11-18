Pakistani-born British boxer Aamir Khan's mother beats cancer

Pakistani-born British boxer Amir Khan. Photo Source:Twitter

Pakistani-born British boxer Amir Khan shared news of his mother, Falak Khan beating cancer.

His mother was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in January.

The boxer shared a special story on his verified Instagram account yesterday.

Amir Khan shared a photo of himself with his mother in his Instagram story and gave a big good news to the fans.

In his Instagram story, Amir said, "It was great to see my mother healthy today."

"It's amazing to see that she has battled the cancer and feeling better now. "

He appealed to his fans for prayers, saying, "Please remember my mother in your prayers."



He added that his mother is feeling "better and stronger".