I'm in Brisbane but heart is with Pakistan team, staff in Dhaka: Matthew Hayden

Photo: Twitter

Pakistan's batting consultant for the T20 World Cup 2021, Matthew Hayden wrote a heart-warming note for the Pakistan cricket team, who are in Dhaka for the series against Bangladesh.

The former Australian batter took to Twitter to send his good wishes and thoughts to the Pakistan cricket team and coaching staff.

Hayden wrote in Urdu while starting with saying "Asalam o Alaikum".

"Asalam o alaikum Pakistan! I am in Brisbane at the moment and completing my isolation days here but my heart is beating for all the players and support staff of Pakistan cricket team in Dhaka," he wrote on Twitter.

"I wish the team all the best of luck. Come on champs, you can do it. Pakistan Zindabad," concluded the Australian legend.

Mathew was appointed as a batting consultant for Pakistan cricket team for the T20 World Cup 2021, along with Vernon Philander, who was appointed as a bowling consultant.



