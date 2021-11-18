New Zealand pull out of Under-19 World Cup 2022

Photo: ICC

New Zealand have pulled out of the Under-19 World Cup 2022, because of extensive compulsory quarantine rules upon return from the World Cup.

Scotland will replace the Kiwis in the intimidating Group B, which includes Sri Lanka, Australia and the hosts West Indies.

The event will commence on January 14 next year and the final is scheduled to be played on February 5.

The Caribbean will host the tournament for the first time in the history of the event.

The tournament will be played across 10 venues in Antigua and Barbuda, Guyana, St Kitts and Nevis and Trinidad and Tobago.

Under-19 World Cup 2022 groups:

Group A - Bangladesh, England, Canada, United Arab Emirates

Group B - India, Ireland, South Africa, Uganda

Group C - Afghanistan, Pakistan, Papua New Guinea, Zimbabwe

Group D - Australia, Scotland, Sri Lanka, West Indies



