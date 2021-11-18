Mohammad Amir tests positive for Covid-19, misses T10 League

Photo:Twitter

Former fast bowler of the Pakistan cricket team, Mohammad Amir has tested positive for Covid-19 ahead of the T10 League in Abu Dhabi, starting from November 19.

The left-arm pacer had to feature for Bangla Tigers but unfortunately, will miss out on the short tournament after contracting Covid-19.

In a tweet on his official Twitter handle, Amir announced the news and asked for prayers for his speedy recovery.

"Hi, everyone, just wanted to say I am not playing the T10 league this year because I got affected with the Covid but now I am fine ALHUMDULILLAH, just need prayers for the speedy recovery," he wrote.

In a tweet, Amir's team, Bangla Tigers thanked him for wishing them good luck and said that the team will miss the "champ".



