Matthew Wade wants to defend T20 World Cup title and 'sail off into the sunset'

Australian wicket-keeper batsman, Matthew Wade, who smoked three consecutive sixes against Pakistan to seal the win for the Aussies in the semi-final, plans to hang his boots after defending the T20 title at home next year.

"That’ll be my next motivation hopefully get to that World Cup, defend the title and then I can sail off into the sunset," Wade was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au.

“I certainly won’t be playing (international cricket) beyond that point. That would be my goal from here.”

Wade also revealed that he played against New Zealand in the T20 World Cup final clash with an injury, which he got during training.

“I was a little bit worried the night before the game, for sure. If I had woken up and I couldn’t swing the bat, I wouldn’t have played,”

“I was worried that if we’d batted first and I had to go as hard as I could and I tore it then, I wouldn’t be able to keep and that would hurt the team a lot, Wade said.

Australia are scheduled to tour Pakistan in March and April 2022.




