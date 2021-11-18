PCB, HBL renew PSL title sponsorship contract

Photo: PCB

LAHORE: The Pakistan Super League (PSL) has received a tremendous boost from the Habib Bank Limited (HBL), who have regained the title sponsorship of the Pakistan Cricket Board's prestigious tournament for another four years, starting from 2022 and ending in 2025.

HBL has shown its confidence in the PSL brand by increasing the sponsorship by a hefty 55% from last season to regain the rights.

HBl regained the rights after a public tender process, in which seven parties participated but HBL sealed the deal with the PCB.

Ramiz Raja, chairman of the PCB showed his gratitude towards HBL for promoting talent through PSL.

“I am delighted that the HBL have further strengthened their bond and relationship with the Pakistan Cricket Board by committing to support the Pakistan Super League for another four years. Reality is that HBL, in fact, have been investing in the future stars of Pakistan cricket through PSL for which we are eternally grateful," said Raja, as quoted by psl-t20.com

The former skipper of the Pakistan team also added that the continued support of HBL is a validation of the brand that the PSL has become.

“Their decision to continue the partnership is also a validation and endorsement of the brand and product the HBL PSL has become, thanks to the untiring efforts of the Pakistan Cricket Board staff and our valued franchises," he added.

Raja further lauded the tireless efforts of PCB and franchises for their tireless efforts to make PSL a success.

"Both the PCB and franchises, with the patronage of HBL, have worked tirelessly to make the league glamorous, entertaining and exciting for the fans as well as the shortest format specialists who are keen to feature in it," he further added.