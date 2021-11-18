Pak vs Ban: PCB announces 12-man squad for first T20

Photo: PCB

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Thursday announced a 12-man squad for the first T20 against Bangladesh.

The first T20 will be played at the Sher-e-Bangla Cricket Stadium on Friday.

The match will start at 1:00 pm (PST).

Two players from Pakistan's T20 World Cup Playing XI, Imad Wasim and Asif Ali, have been excluded from the first T20 to give other players a chance to showcase their skills.

Veteran all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez had earlier excluded himself from the squad to give the younger players of the team a chance to play for Pakistan.

Pakistani Squad:

Babar Azam (Captain), Shadab Khan (Vice Captain), Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Wasim Jr, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shoaib Malik