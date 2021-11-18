Pak vs Ban: PCB announces 12-man squad for first T20

Imad Wasim, Asif Ali will not play first T20 against Bangladesh on Friday

By Web Desk
November 18, 2021
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Thursday announced a 12-man squad for the first T20 against Bangladesh.

The first T20 will be played at the Sher-e-Bangla Cricket Stadium on Friday.

The match will start at 1:00 pm (PST).

Two players from Pakistan's T20 World Cup Playing XI, Imad Wasim and  Asif Ali, have been excluded from the first T20 to give other players a chance to showcase their skills.

Veteran all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez had earlier excluded himself from the squad to give the younger players of the team a chance to play for Pakistan. 

Pakistani Squad:

Babar Azam (Captain), Shadab Khan (Vice Captain), Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Wasim Jr, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shoaib Malik

