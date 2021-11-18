Babar Azam retains top spot, Rizwan moves up in latest ICC T20 rankings

AFP/File

Two Pakistani players Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan have managed to retain their place in top 10 of the International Cricket Council (ICC) latest T20 rankings.

In the batting rankings, Pakistan's star batter Babar Azam maintains his top, while Rizwan has moved up to fifth position from sixth in the latest T20 batting rankings.

England's left hander David Millan is second and South Africa's Aiden Markram is third, while New Zealand's Devon Conway has moved to fourth.

Virat Kohli is eighth, England's Jose Butler is ninth and South Africa's Rasi van der Dussen is 10th.

Meanwhile, there is no Pakistani bowler in the top 10 in the bowlers' rankings.

Sri Lanka's Vanandu Hasaranga is at first, while South Africa's Tabriz Shamsi is second and Australia's Adam Zampa has moved up third.

However, Shaheen Shah Afridi has moved up a notch and secured the 11th position in the T20I rankings.