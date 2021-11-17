ICC announces schedule for Under-19 World Cup 2022

ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup Trophy. Photo Source:Twitter

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced the schedule of Under-19 Cricket World Cup 2022, which will be held in West Indies.

According to the ICC, the event will be held in the West Indies from January 14 to February 4 and will feature 16 countries with 48 matches in four cities.

However, Scotland has been included in the event instead of New Zealand, who withdrew due to extensive mandatory quarantine restrictions for minors on their return home.



Group A includes Bangladesh, England, Canada and the United Arab Emirates, while Group B includes India, Ireland, South Africa and Uganda.

Group C includes Afghanistan, Pakistan, Papua New Guinea and Zimbabwe and Group D includes Australia, Scotland, Sri Lanka and West Indies.

The Pakistan team will play against Papua New Guinea on January 15, Afghanistan on January 20 and Zimbabwe on January 22.