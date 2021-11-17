ICC calls Shaheen's opening spell against India as 'Play of the Tournament'

AFP/File

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced Pakistan’s pacer Shaheen Afridi's fierce opening bowling spell against India during the T20 World Cup as the "Play of the Tournament."

While, sharing glimpses of his bowling during the first over in the blockbuster clash, ICC wrote on Twitter: "The winner of the Play of the Tournament from the 2021 ICC Men's #T20WorldCup is: Shaheen Afridi's blistering opening spell against India.”

Afridi's devastating spell uprooted India's batting line which saw Pakistan win the match by 10 wickets. This was Pakistan's first victory against India in any World Cup.

The Green Shirts then went on to win their next four matches in the World T20 and advance to the semi-finals.

In the semi-finals, Pakistan lost to Australia, after which the Kangaroos also defeated New Zealand in the final and became the T20 champions for the first time.