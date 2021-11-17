What features PUBG's latest Mobile version 1.7 holds?

AFP/File

The unique PUBG Mobile's latest 1.7 version is here as it's update is likely to be released soon.

The release time for both Android and iOS devices has been set to 12:00 AM Coordinated Universal Time (UTC), reports suggests.

According to the reports, the latest update is full with unique features enhancing the overall battle royale experience of the user.

The Version of 1.7 brings PUBG Mobile’s collaboration with Riot's animated series in League of Legends universe, called Arcane. It will also launch a new Royale Pass, in addition to some more features.



Players will be able witness a slew of features like Piggyback and new UI changes.

They will be able to carry knocked down players by moving them to another location, allowing to revive them in safer locations as a result.

While the Gamers will be able to download the latest update directly from their app stores.

Players can check the app store on their smart phones to see the update has arrived for their smartphones.