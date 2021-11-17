Mickey Arthur to step down as Sri Lanka's head coach after West Indies series

Source:Twitter

Mickey Arthur will step down as Sri Lanka's cricket team head coach after the upcoming Test series against West Indies, as he signs a 3 year contract with Derbyshire County Cricket Club, where he will serve as the Director of Cricket.

Mickey sent an e-mail to the chief of Sri Lankan cricket, Shammi Silva, Ashley de Silva who acts as the CEO of Sri Lankan Cricket as well as to Mohan de Silva who works as the Secretary of SLC.

He also sent a copy of his mail to Sri Lanka's director of cricket, Tom Moody.



Mickey Arthur wrote in his mail: "I just wanted to inform you that with regret and against my preferred option, I have signed a 3-year contract as Director of Cricket with Derbyshire County Cricket Club to commence after my last assignment being the Test series against West Indies."

He further wrote: "I know that Sri Lanka is a far better place than when I arrived, and have helped groom some very good talent as well as developing a team and brand that can give SLC some sustainable success in the future."

Mickey Arthur also said that he has fallen in love with the beautiful country of Sri Lanka, as well as the players and people.

He added: "All I wanted was an indication from SLC that you were happy with the job that myself and my loyal support staff were doing. I would have stayed, having not received anything I felt with no option. I have fallen in love with Sri Lanka Cricket, the players, people and your beautiful country."

"I am determined beyond no end to help the players beat the West Indies in the last series and would like nothing better to sign off with than a Test series win," concluded Arthur.