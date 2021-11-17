PCB seeks approval from BCB to hoist flag during practice

Photo: PCB

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has asked for formal approval from the Bangladesh Cricket Board to hoist then national flag during training sessions ahead of the T20I and Test series against Bangladesh.

The BCB will inform the PCB on Wednesday.

Till now, the Bangladesh board had not expressed any displeasure over the practice nor staged any protest.

When asked, a PCB spokesperson noted that the flags of both countries are usually displayed on the ground during bilateral series, so if coaches decide to also hoist their flag during a practice session, there should be no objection to the practice.

However, formal permission has nevertheless been sought after the matter was widely discussed by Bangladesh fans on social media, where netizens objected to the practice.

Critics, citing historical tensions between Pakistan and Bangladesh, say that hoisting the flag during practice conveys a "political message".

In case the BCB denies them permission, the Pakistani cricket authorities will review the decision and convey the same to the team management.

Interim coach Saqlain Mushtaq had started the practice during the New Zealand series in September, and it carried over to the T20 World Cup in Dubai. India, the host of the T20 World Cup, had not raised any objection.

Mushtaq had said during the T20 World Cup that the team represents the country and the flag's presence is a symbolic reminder that "220 million people are with us".







