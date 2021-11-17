Shahid Afridi likely to play last PSL season for Quetta Gladiators

AFP/File

Pakistan's former all-rounder Shahid Afridi could play his last season in 2022 Pakistan Super League (PSL) for Quetta Gladiators.



Afridi had said in an interview: "If Multan Sultans releases me, I will prefer playing for Quetta Gladiators in my last season."



According to media reports, star all-rounder Shahid Afridi is likely to be a part of Quetta Gladiators in PSL season 7, this has also been confirmed by team Quetta Gladiators owner Nadeem Omar.

However, at present no confirmation has come out regarding Afridi leaving Multan Sultans team.



It may be recalled that earlier in June this year, Afridi had also made a statement in which he said that he would like to represent Quetta Gladiators in the next season of PSL.

Afridi's statement was also confirmed by Quetta Gladiators media manager Azam Khan.

It is pertinent to mention that the draft of next and seventh season of PSL will be held in the second week of December 2022.

