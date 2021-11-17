No danger of pullsouts from Champions Trophy 2025: PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja

AFP/File

Pakistan Cricket Board Chairman Ramiz Raja has said a breakthrough has been achieved in the form of Champions Trophy as the country will be its sole host.

During an online press conference, Raja spoke about Pakistan hosting the Champions Trophy on behalf of the International Cricket Council (ICC).

"There's a lot of work to be done to host the Champions Trophy, to improve the pitches, to improve the grounds, it doesn't matter if I come or go, it's a big event, you have to work as a board," he said.

He said, "There is no danger of anyone giving up in the Champions Trophy, there was a lot of discussion in the ICC and then it was decided to host the event."

It was not easy to have a case in ICC: Ramiz Raja

Ramiz Raja said, "Asia Cup will also to be held in Pakistan and these small steps taken for the last eight years are the result of this, it was not easy to have a case in ICC, it was difficult to change the opinion, it was a bit difficult after the withdrawal of England and New Zealand but we convinced ourselves."

He added, "Pakistan did not get to host this big event only because of PSL, there is a role of many people in it, we are one of the few countries which are hosting the tournament alone, to hold big tournament. If so, the team must also perform well."

Ramiz Raja's position on Pak-India series

Regarding the Pak-India series, Raja said that the bilateral series is difficult at the moment.

"It is not so easy to withdraw from international tournaments, I have an old relationship with BCCI Chairman Sourav Ganguly."

"We were very emotional after the decisions of England and New Zealand, after which the world came to know our feelings," he said of the series being postponed by New Zealand and England.

He said that Pakistan cannot be ignored in world cricket, ICC also estimates that Pakistan is working hard.

'The world has now recognized that security in Pakistan is excellent'

The independent experts say that football league in Pakistan has better security than English Premier League (EPL) and Formula One.

"One neutral security adviser had suggested that security arrangements in Pakistan are better than arrangements at EPL and Formula 1," Raja disclosed.

Referring to next year's World Cup in Australia, he said: "Australia has plans for the World Cup. I will tell you very soon how we should work. There should be cricket in a relaxed atmosphere. Security does not mean shutting everything down."

Ramiz further said Babar Azam has done a great captaincy in this year's T20 World Cup, he ran the team in the best way.



