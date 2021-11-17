Shadab Khan, Fakhar Zaman T20I rankings improve after update

Photo: Twitter

Fakhar Zaman and Shadab Khan have moved up in the T20I rankings in a recent update by the International Cricket Council (ICC) on Wednesday.

The left-handed batsman of the Pakistan cricket team, Fakhar is up eight places to 40th following his unbeaten 55 against Australia in the second semi-final in Dubai.

While vice-captain of Pakistan cricket team, Shadab's stellar performance against Australia has also improved the leg-spinner's rankings in T20Is. He has moved up seven places to 16th position after bagging four for 16 in the same match.

After Pakistan's unbeaten run in the Super 12s, Pakistan were unfortunately beaten by Australia in the semi-final of the T20 World Cup 2021.