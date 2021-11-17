Shoaib Akhtar, Shahid Afridi engage in a hilarious chat

Photo: Instagram

Ex-skipper of Pakistan cricket team Shahid Afridi and former pacer of Pakistan cricket team Shoaib Akhtar were involved in a humorous chat in Dubai.

In a short video clip, shared by Shoaib Akhtar on his official Twitter handle, the former teammates can be seen sitting at a dinner table and chatting.

Shoaib highlights the problems he has with Afridi and says, "The only problem I have with Shahid is that he is better looking than I am."

"And then, another problem that I have is that he hits the ball further than I do. Basically, the problem is that he is more famous than I am," said Akhtar.

Shoaib finally points out the biggest problem he has with Afridi.

"The biggest, I have with him is that he has more hair than I do. That's what I told his brother in the flight the other day that he has more hair than me and he is far better-looking than I am," says Akhtar while both of them laugh loudly.





