Pak vs Ban: Bangladesh fans angry after Pakistan hoist flag during training

Ahead of the T20 and Test series against Bangladesh, a controversy has started after the Pakistan cricket team hoisted their flag during a training session in Dhaka.

Head coach Saqlain Mushtaq started the trend of carrying the national flag during practice and training sessions to boost the morale and confidence of the players in the T20 World Cup 2021. The trend is being continued by the Pakistan cricket team in Bangladesh but it has caused outrage among the Bangladeshi fans.

Fans took to Twitter to show their displeasure and disappointment.

A Bangladeshi fan asked the Pakistan team to go back o Pakistan.



Another fan indicated that Pakistan should have followed ICC protocols as it's a "sensitive issue".

A user questioned the act and said many teams went to Bangladesh to play cricket but it has never happened until now.



