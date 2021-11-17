NZ vs IND: India, New Zealand to play first T20 today

Photo: Twitter

India will enter a brand new Dravid-Rohit era when they take on New Zealand in the first T20 match of the series on Wednesday at Jaipur.

During the recently concluded T20 World Cup 2021, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced that former cricketer Rahul Dravid will take charge of the Indian cricket team after the conclusion of the T20 World Cup 2021.

After a few days, due to India's dismal performance in the T20 World Cup, Virat Kohli also gave up his captaincy to concentrate on his batting only.

With Dravid as the head coach and Rohit as the new captain, India will be a brand new side on Wednesday.

While the Kiwis will be without their skipper Kane Williamson, who will not play the T20s to prepare for the Test matches against India — which will start right after the three T20s.

Fast bowler Kyle Jamieson also opted out of the T20s to prepare for the Test matches.

"We decided through talking with Kane and Kyle that they won't play in this T20 series," coach Gary Stead was quoted as saying by stuff.co.nz.

"They're both going to get ready for the Test matches and I think you'll find there will be other guys involved in the Test matches that won't play the entire series either.

"It's a bit of a balancing act at the moment and with three T20 games in five days plus travel to three different cities it's a very, very busy time."

After a magnificent run in the T20 World Cup, the Black Caps could not clinch their maiden T20 World Cup title as Australia got the better of them.

Both India and New Zealand will be looking to click the reset button and start fresh to move forward from the T20 World Cup 2021.