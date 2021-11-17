Australia announce 15-men Ashes squad

AFP/file

Australia have announced a 15-player squad for the first two Tests of this summer's Men's Ashes in Australia.

Usman Khawaja and Jhye Richardson both are included in the Ashes squad as Australia will play first Test series since last summer's Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Khawaja, last in the playing XI during Australia's 2019 tour of England, looks likely to vie for selection in the middle-order against Travis Head, with incumbents Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith and Cameron Green all looking likely starters.

Marcus Harris would open the batting with David Warner, retaining his spot as the incumbent.

Australia:

Tim Paine (c), Pat Cummins (vc), Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Michael Neser, Jhye Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, David Warner