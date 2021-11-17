Cricketers delighted as ICC gives Pakistan hosting rights for Champions Trophy 2025

Photo: ICC

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Tuesday announced that the Champions Trophy 2025 will be hosted by Pakistan.

This is a big moment for Pakistan as Pakistan will host an ICC event after a long gap of more than two decades.

Former Pakistani cricketers, current players and fans were delighted with ICC's decision to give the hosting rights of the prestigious Champions Trophy to Pakistan.

Former skipper of Pakistan cricket team, Shahid Afridi congratulated the Pakistan Cricket Board and fans.

Former speedster of Pakistan team, Shoaib Akhtar is "super excited" about Pakistan hosting the Champions Trophy 2025.

Former cricketer and current chairman of the PCB, Ramiz Raja said, "It’s a matter of great pride and delight."

While legendary pacer of Pakistan cricket team, Waqar Younis said it's "a reward" for Pakistan to play like champions in the recently concluded T20 World Cup 2021.

Test cricketer Azhar Ali is hopeful that Pakistan will defend the title at home.



