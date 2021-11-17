'This is incredible': Rizwan praises sketch by a young boy

Photo: Muhammad Rizwan Twitter

Pakistan cricket team opener and star batsman, Muhammad Rizwan lauded a young boy, Farhan Ali Machlovi's sketching skills, who drew a remarkable sketch of him.

Rizwan highly praised the young boy's sketching skills and thanked him for drawing an 'incredible' sketch of him.

"Farhan Ali Macholvi, this is incredible. Thank you so much for your love & support. You are the pride of our Gilgit-Baltistan. I strongly believe that our real assets are children. They will build a strong Pakistan. May you keep doing what you love," Rizwan tweeted.

The sketch shows Rizwan in the team's green jersey, waving at fans, as he walks by with a bat tucked under his arm, helmet in hand.

Although Pakistan lost the T20 World Cup semi-final to Australia, who went on to become the champions for 2021, there has been an outpouring of affection for the players.

Most recently, an eight-year-old boy wrote a heartwarming letter to skipper Babar Azam, praising the team's performance in the tournament.

The boy also requested the skipper send over the team's autographs.

Babar replied to the young fan, promising him his request would be fulfilled. He went a step further to state that he cannot wait to get the autograph of the young boy, whom he referred to as "future captain".