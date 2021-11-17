Pak vs Ban: Babar, Malik test negative for Covid-19, join national squad

Photo: Screenshot of video shared by the PCB

Pakistan cricket team skipper, Babar Azam and veteran all-rounder Shoaib Malik tested negative for Covid-19 ahead of the T20I series against Bangladesh.

Babar and Malik joined the squad at the team hotel in Dhaka a day ago and will take part in the training session with the national team.

The Pakistani cricketers will participate in their third consecutive training session today.

The duration of the training session will be three hours, starting at 12:45 pm (PST).

After a stellar performance in the T20 World Cup 2021, the Pakistan team reached Dhaka on 13 November, but skipper Babar Azam and Shoaib Malik stayed in Dubai.

During the tour, Pakistan will play three T20Is and two Tests against Bangladesh.