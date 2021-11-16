MMA fighter Khozhiev arrested for killing doctor over COVID-19 vaccine issue

27 year old MMA fighter Akmal Khozhiev

Akmal Khozhiev, a professional mixed martial artist, has been arrested after killing Dr Miran Ribati following a heated argument regarding coronavirus vaccine.

According to a witness, both Khozhiev and Dr. Miran Ribati shared heated debate in an apartment complex over vaccine.

The witness said both got physical when Khozhiev choked Ribati unconscious and stabbed him in throat with an animal bone from a meal the two had shared. Khozhiev allegedly then grabbed a knife and stabbed the doctor again.

According to multiple reports from Pacific Daily News, KUAM News, Pacific News Center, and The Guam Daily Post, the Guam Police Department arrested the athlete after the event took place.



Responding to the scene, police said they found Ribati face down in a pool of his own blood. "Sir, it's me, it's me, I killed him," Khozhiev reportedly told police.



A veteran MMA fighter, JJ Ambrose, who competed for Bellator among other promotions, used to employ Khozhiev at Steel Athletics in Tamuning and said he wasn't surprised to hear about the violent altercation. Ribati, like Khozhiev trained for years at the gym.

Ambrose told KUAM: "He was such a great person up until he wasn’t. We did everything we could to warn people that Akmal Khozhiev wasn't AK anymore.

"It's very hard because I know when you're friends with two people and those two people are on the outs, you don't want to take sides. You want to ride in the middle. But in this case, he seriously needed help, and that was the problem that people were not trying to take sides, and he seriously needed help this whole time," Ambrose added.

In a statement to Pacific Daily News, Guam Memorial Hospital praised Ribati for his dedication and skills as a physician.

"It is with a heavy, shocked and saddened heart that the Guam Memorial Hospital Authority shares the passing of one of its esteemed physicians, Dr. Miran Ribati. Dr. Ribati was an Interventional Radiologist at GMHA, serving the community for over three years. His talents were undeniable and impeccable; his passion unparalleled; his accolades from patients in droves. He will be sorely missed among colleagues, staff and the entire Guam healthcare community."

Khozhiev is due to next appear in court on November 19.

Khozhiev also faces charges of first-degree felony aggravated murder with a deadly weapon and second-degree aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Bail for Khozhiev was set at $1 million.