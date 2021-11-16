Which danger Mohammad Rizwan went before Pakistan's semi final clash?

AFP/File

Pakistan wicket keeper batsman Mohammad Rizwan faced a very difficult situation before team's semi final clash against Australia as he was rushed to hospital with severe chest pain, fever and cough where he remained in ICU for two days.

The wicket keeper Muhammad Rizwan has also made some revelations in this regard.

Talking to media, Rizwan said: "The family in the hotel had been told to go to the hospital for ECG, but when we reached the hospital, I was not breathing."

He further said: "The doctor told me that my two tubes had stopped, the doctor was doing different tests on me and when I asked the nurse, he told me that if I arrived at the hospital 20 minutes late then both my tubes would burst."

I have everything for Pakistan: Muhammad Rizwan

The national cricketer said that I still remember the words of the doctor who was saying that playing in the semi-final is not right for me.

But I told the doctor: "If anything happens to me after the match, I will not be disappointed at all. Everything I have is for Pakistan."

Rizwan added that after that the doctor took some painful steps for my treatment but they helped me to recover.

It may be recalled that in the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup, despite his ill health, Mohammad Rizwan played a superb innings of 67 off 52 balls.