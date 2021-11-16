Kane Williamson withdraws from T20Is against India, Southee to lead in his place

AFP/File

New Zealand captain KaneWilliamson has withdrawn from the three-match T20 series against India this week prompting Tim Southee to lead in his absence.

Team management says it has been decided to allow Williamson to prepare for the Test series against India.



The first T20 between the two sides will be played on Wednesday in Jaipur.

Southee and Kyle Jamieson, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips and Mitchell Sentner are in the squad for the Test series starting November 25.

The first Test between the two teams will be played in Kanpur while the second Test will be played in Mumbai from December 3.

It may be recalled that India captain Virat Kohli will also not play in the first Test against New Zealand while Rohit Sharma, wicket keeper Rishab Pant, fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammad Shami will also not play in the Test series.

Ajinkya Rahane will lead the team in Kohli's absence.